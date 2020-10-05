LeBron James, Lakers walk off court with time left in game

LeBron James and some of his Los Angeles Lakers teammates could not be bothered to stay until the end of their loss on Sunday night to the Miami Heat.

The Lakers got beat by Miami 115-104 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Heat were dribbling out the clock to end the game. With just under 10 seconds left, James just walked off the floor and made his way towards the tunnel. Some other Lakers players who were on the floor at the time followed his lead.

Really LeBron and the Lakers? You walk off the court before the end of the game because you lost! You just disgraced Laker legacy. pic.twitter.com/ipElCAuy30 — [email protected] (@49Pennfan) October 5, 2020

Lebron walked off the court before the game was even over. Absolutely horrible look for the him and the Lakers. Are they in trouble? No, they're most likely still gonna win, but this is so unprofessional. Whenever Bron doesn't get his way he whines and pouts. Come on Bron. pic.twitter.com/6CnrWab1Xr — Hoops (@Hoops_Empire) October 5, 2020

The shot clock expired with 0.7 seconds left and the Lakers needed to put three substitutes into the game because James, Rajon Rondo and Kyle Kuzma had already left the court.

That was an unsportsmanlike move from the Lakers. True sportsmen stay until the end and give the respect to their opponent of acknowledging defeat.

Of course they are upset about losing, but that’s part of the game. If you don’t want to lose because it’s painful, then play better next time.

This sort of behavior actually is not new for some of the players on the Lakers.