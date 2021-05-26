 Skip to main content
Video: Luka Doncic gets congratulations from Patrick Mahomes after win

May 25, 2021
by Larry Brown

Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic had a big game for his Dallas Mavericks in a playoff win on Tuesday night, and then he got some congratulations from an MVP.

Doncic scored 39 points with seven rebounds and seven assists as Dallas knocked off the Los Angeles Clippers 127-121 to take a 2-0 series lead. After the game, Doncic met courtside with Patrick Mahomes and took a photo with the Kansas City Chiefs MVP.

From one MVP to a possible future MVP, the respect is real.

Doncic scored 31 points and had a triple-double in the first game of the series. He followed it up with 39 points in Game 2.

Now the series heads to Dallas with the Mavs leading 2-0 as they seek revenge for losing in six games to the Clippers last year.

