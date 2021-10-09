 Skip to main content
Saturday, October 9, 2021

Video: Luka Doncic cursed out Clippers during preseason game

October 9, 2021
by Darryn Albert

Luka Doncic cursing

Luka Doncic has had just about enough of the LA Clippers to this point of his young NBA career.

The Dallas Mavericks All-Star got heated with the Clippers during Friday’s preseason game. Clippers swingman Terance Mann blocked Doncic in the first half and then drew an offensive foul against him in the same sequence. When Mann responded by celebrating a bit, Doncic cursed in the direction of Mann and the Clippers bench.

“Shut the f— up,” Doncic could be seen mouthing twice at them. Take a look.

The 22-year-old Doncic already has an extensive history with the Clippers. The Mavs have lost in the first round to the Clippers in each of the last two seasons. Doncic has also beefed with certain Clippers players during those playoff battles.

Dallas did end up winning Friday’s preseason game by a 122-114 final. But Doncic has to be sick and tired by now of getting punked by the Clippers.

