Video: Michael Malone hilariously gets lifted up by Jokic brothers in celebration

The vibes are absolutely immaculate in Denver right now.

It was a merry scene in the Mile High City on Monday as the Denver Nuggets captured their first title in franchise history. They got to do it in front of their home fans, defeating the Miami Heat 94-89 to close out the NBA Finals series in five games.

As the celebration got underway on the court, one funny scene in particular went viral. ESPN cameras caught Nikola Jokic’s brothers, Nemanja and Strahinja, lifting Nuggets head coach Michael Malone up into the air.

Check out the priceless video.

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone being lifted up by the Jokic brothers 🤣pic.twitter.com/1wENPvrG5F — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 13, 2023

It was a cathartic moment for Malone, a ten-year head coaching veteran. He won just 39 games over two seasons with the Sacramento Kings (before he was fired) and then lost 49 games during his first year in charge of Denver. But now Malone, at long last, can say that he is an NBA champion.

As for Nemanja and Strahinja, a pair of intimidating seven-foot brothers, they are usually known for their pettiness. But after the Nuggets achieved their ultimate goal on Monday night, things were a lot more wholesome.