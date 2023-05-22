Nikola Jokic’s brothers trolled Jack Nicholson after Game 3

Nothing is off limits for Nikola Jokic’s brothers.

Jokic’s brothers Nemanja and Strahinja attended Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals Saturday between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers in LA. ESPN shared a video clip via Twitter Monday that showed the brothers waving towards Lakers celebrity fan Jack Nicholson as the actor headed for the exits.

“See you next year!” Strahinja could be heard saying as he waved bye bye to Nicholson.

"See you next year!" —Jokic bros to Jack Nicholson after Game 3 👀 pic.twitter.com/pE7sv9m3NK — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 22, 2023

That’s pretty cold.

The Nuggets are up 3-0 but that’s not stopping the Jokic brothers from acting like the series is already over. No NBA team has ever come back from down 3-0 in the playoffs.

As far as Jokic’s brothers, that was Nemanja on the left and Strahinja on the right in the video. Strahinja is 6-foot-8, a former basketball player, and looks a bit like the real-life version of Zangief. He’s not someone to mess with.