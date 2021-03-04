Video: Montrezl Harrell got called for a technical foul for a ridiculous reason

One referee had zero tolerance for Montrezl Harrell on Wednesday night.

Harrell was called for a technical foul during the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. His offense? Yelling out “and 1” after making a tough shot in the paint.

Take a look:

Trezz got a tech for yelling “AND 1” pic.twitter.com/EmYZw9W9Xs — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) March 4, 2021

Harrell had previously complained about not getting a foul call, so the official who called him for the tech probably felt like the Lakers big man was trying to intimidate him regarding the calls.

Players yelling “and 1” is nothing new though, and the reasoning does seem weak. This is a candidate to be rescinded by the league upon a review Thursday. That may have been the worst call since what happened to Draymond Green.