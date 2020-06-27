Video: Nikola Mirotic thrown in swimming pool after winning MVP

Nikola Mirotic turned down NBA contract offers to return to play in Spain, and he has made good on his Spanish team’s investment in him.

Mirotic on Saturday was awarded with the Liga ACB MVP award, becoming the fifth player in the league’s history to win multiple MVP awards.

Mirotic’s FC Barcelona teammates celebrated by tossing him into a swimming pool:

… i també el camí cap a la piscina del ‘33’ del @FCBbasket Gràcies, equip! pic.twitter.com/2LA17H7tpY — Barça Basket (@FCBbasket) June 27, 2020

“The MVP award for me means a collective work of the team. This award goes to all my teammates who have helped me to be better every day. Each game has helped me to feel good. And of course to the coaching staff who have managed to put me in the best position that I feel effective. And also for all those who support us, the fans,” Mirotic said of the MVP, via Eurohoops.net.

The 29-year-old forward began his pro career with Real Madrid. He eventually signed with the Chicago Bulls and played in the NBA from 2014-2019, joining three different teams. He turned down lucrative contract offers in the NBA to return to Spain, where he became the highest-paid player in the league.

Mirotic averaged 20 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game this season for FC Barcelona.