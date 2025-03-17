Viral video shows Paolo Banchero giving profane message to rival fans

Paolo Banchero’s aura levels are steadily rising.

Banchero and the Orlando Magic got their biggest win of the season on Sunday against the NBA-best Cavaliers in Cleveland. With 24 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists, Banchero paved the way for a 108-103 road victory by the Magic, snapping a remarkable 16-game winning streak by the Cavaliers.

Video went viral on Monday of a profane message that Banchero had for the rival fans at Rocket Arena after the final buzzer had sounded. As he was walking off the floor, Banchero turned to the stands and yelled out, “I called that s–t! I told you we gonna beat y’all motherf–kers!”

You can see the viral clip here.

The former No. 1 overall pick Banchero, 22, has really found his groove over the last few weeks after missing significant time earlier this season with a torn oblique muscle. In the month of March, Banchero is averaging a monster 31.1 points to go along with 7.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.6 steals per game on very efficient 51/41/81 shooting splits. The Magic still have work to do in the standings at 32-37 (eighth in the East), but they have another four weeks left in the regular season to pick up more ground.

Other NBA stars have made the mistake this season of talking trash to Cleveland fans during the game (and then going on to lose). Credit to Banchero for at least having the foresight to wait until his team had secured the victory before talking his talk.