Video: Rudy Tomjanovich makes great Sam Cassell big balls reference

Rudy Tomjanovich had a great moment of humor during his Hall of Fame speech on Saturday.

Tomjanovich was among the members of the 2020 Hall of Fame class who got inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The former Houston Rockets head coach referenced one of his former players during his speech, Sam Cassell.

Tomjanovich thanked Cassell in his speech for having “big cojones,” which is slang for having great courage and guts.

Rudy Tomjanovich thanks Sam Cassell for having "big cojones" pic.twitter.com/rhRD9XOpYW — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) May 15, 2021

Cassell, 51, played for Houston from 1993-1996 and was known for his “big balls” dance (that he actually ripped off). Cassell would often do the dance after making big, clutch shots.

Cassell helped the Rockets win back-to-back championships in 1994 and 1995. Cassell is an assistant coach with the 76ers currently. Tomjanovich was a five-time All-Star as a player and won two championships as a coach of the Rockets.