Video: Rui Hachimura posterizes Anthony Davis with big dunk

Rui Hachimura got the best of Anthony Davis during the second half of Wednesday’s Washington Wizards-Los Angeles Lakers game.

Early in the third quarter of the game, Hachimura got a pass in transition and went up for a big dunk. He was able to get over on Davis for the jam. Here’s the video.

Wizards center Thomas Bryant, who is out with a torn ACL, loved the dunk.

OMG!!! — Thomas Bryant (@nolimittb31) April 29, 2021

Hachimura had 12 points in the Wizards’ 116-107 win. Washington has won 11 of its last 13 games and has snuck into the No. 10 spot in the East. Davis had 26 points for the Lakers and got a rough welcome back from his calf injury.