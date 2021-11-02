Video: Russell Westbrook bricked a shot in Lakers game so badly

Russell Westbrook is known for his athleticism and playmaking ability, but not his shot. In fact, Westbrook’s outside shooting is widely acknowledged to be a weakness. One of his misses during Sunday night’s Los Angeles Lakers’ 95-85 win over the Houston Rockets was an example of this weakness.

Early in the second quarter of the Lakers’ home game against Houston, Westbrook pulled up for a jumper a few feet inside the 3-point line. Westbrook bricked it badly off the top of the backboard.

LMFAOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/R65OYrZ5Z5 — Bojack & Regular Show Fan Account (@Cam_Unstoppable) November 1, 2021

Yikes. That ball nearly went over the backboard. What was he doing? Was he going for a bank shot and miscalculated? It’s hard to imagine him being that far off.

Westbrook went 9/22 for 20 points, 8 rebounds and 9 assists in the game.