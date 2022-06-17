Video: Steph Curry gets frustrated with reporter after winning title

Steph Curry was feeling great on Thursday night after winning the fourth championship of his career. But he didn’t enjoy a reporter killing his vibe after the game.

Curry’s Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to win the championship. Curry also was named NBA Finals MVP for the first time in his career.

Though Curry probably enjoyed the honor, what he didn’t seem to like was people using the Finals MVP matter as a point to invalidate his career.

During his postgame press conference, Curry was asked what it meant to him to finally be Finals MVP.

Steph is fed up with being asked about Finals MVP pic.twitter.com/A6HlLLVjuj — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 17, 2022

Curry put his hands on his face.

“Forget that, we champs! Why you start with that question? We got four championships!” Curry said.

Curry continued to downplay the importance of the individual honor.

During the championship ceremony on ABC after the game, Curry focused on how him winning Finals MVP is a reflection of his team.

“It means we won. We hear all the chatter … at the end of the day, it’s about what we do on the floor,” Curry said.

Andre Iguodala won Finals MVP when the team won the championship in 2015. Then Kevin Durant won Finals MVP in each of the team’s next two championships.

Curry had won just about every single honor possible. But the one matter where detractors could pick on him was his lack of a Finals MVP. Now they can’t take that away from Curry.

Curry is now in extremely elite company.