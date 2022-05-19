Video: Steph Curry starts dancing on Mavericks during Game 1 blowout

Steph Curry was feeling it on Wednesday night.

Curry’s Golden State Warriors demolished the Dallas Mavericks 112-87 to win Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. Curry was the high scorer for the Dubs with 21 points on 7/16 shooting.

Curry was feeling so good that he started dancing after making a 3-pointer early in the third quarter:

STEPH'S DANCING ON 'EM. Warriors are on fire to start the second half 🔥 (via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/C5i5vQpZJO — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 19, 2022

You don’t dance like that unless you’re feeling really comfortable.

Golden State came out hot in Game 1, making 56.1 percent of their field goals. Dallas was held to 36 percent shooting. Mavs star player Luka Doncic went 6/18 for 20 points, representing his worst game of the postseason this year.

Dallas head coach Jason Kidd did not seem discouraged despite the lopsided final score.

Jason Kidd: “Great looks, just didn’t go down. It happens, it’s basketball. Hopefully we get those looks in Game 2 and make them. When you shot 48 threes, you got to make some.” — Landon Thomas (@sixfivelando) May 19, 2022

Fans shouldn’t let the blowout get them too carried away. Remember, Dallas also lost the first two games of their series with Phoenix on the road before evening the series at home and winning it in seven games.

Game 1 was a blowout, but it doesn’t mean the series is already over.