Video shows Steve Kerr’s exasperated reaction to Klay Thompson’s bad shot

The Golden State Warriors were a comedy of errors in the final minutes of Monday’s game, and all that Steve Kerr could do was look on in disgust.

Warriors star Klay Thompson had a pair of really bad shots in the closing stages of the team’s 104-101 loss to the Lakers. With his team up 99-98 with 2:20 left, he bombed away an off-balance 35-footer (albeit with five seconds left on the shot clock) that ended up as a comical brick.

Klay was insane for taking this shot man pic.twitter.com/goH54SKOyj — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) May 9, 2023

Then when the Lakers scored on the other end to go up 100-99, Thompson hoisted up an even more tragic shot attempt. This time, he let a heavily-contested left wing three fly (with 14 seconds left on the shot clock). That one also clanged up off the rim, giving the ball back to the Lakers, who would get two LeBron James free throws on the ensuing possession.

Klay Thompson attempts the hero shot down 1 and misses. Kerr and Draymond throw up their hands in disgust and confusion! pic.twitter.com/tgvVYV4QtP — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) May 9, 2023

A different angle of Thompson’s second shot went viral on Tuesday. The angle showed the Warriors coach Kerr’s exasperated reaction. Kerr looked like he was about to faint on the sideline as soon as that shot went up and threw up his hands in disbelief when it bricked. You can see the video here.

Golden State collectively lost their marbles late in the game. Thompson’s ill-advised shots were followed by Steph Curry tossing up a pair of lousy shots when he got Anthony Davis switched onto him (a one-legged mid-range J and an inside-out stepback three, both of which missed). Draymond Green also threw the ball away on a subsequent sequence, and when the Warriors forced a jump off the loose ball, Curry threw the ball away again.

The defense from AD on Curry is excellent pic.twitter.com/rq6Gb52iEW — Pull up shoot (@NElGHT_) May 9, 2023

Steph Curry recovers the loose ball off the jump ball and then just throws it away pic.twitter.com/PJcUY11Lbh — dave (@nbadaves) May 9, 2023

Kerr did all he could to win Game 4 for the Warriors, but his players failed to keep their composure down the stretch of a very winnable game. Now Golden State must take the next three straight games from the Lakers or have their title defense go out with a whimper in the second round.