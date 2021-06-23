Video: Suns beat Clippers on last-second Deandre Ayton alley-oop

The Phoenix Suns improbably beat the Los Angeles Clippers 104-103 in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals on Tuesday on a buzzer-beating alley-oop.

The Suns were down 103-102 and had the ball under the basket with 0.9 seconds left. Phoenix used a perfect inbounds play to throw a pass from Jae Crowder to Deandre Ayton for an alley-oop.

The play could not have worked better:

The officials reviewed the play and gave Phoenix credit for the basket. But they also put 0.7 seconds back on the clock and gave the ball to the Clippers. The Clippers tried to run a final play but Paul George missed his shot, giving Game 2 to the Suns.

Phoenix now holds a 2-0 series lead. What has to really sting for the Clippers was Paul George missing two free throws with 8.2 seconds left. If he makes either one, it’s a different ballgame.