Video: Suns booed off the court at halftime of disastrous Game 7

The Phoenix Suns absolutely melted down in a Game 7 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night, and their fans let them hear about it.

The Suns laid a total egg and went into halftime trailing by 30 points, down 57-27. Luka Doncic had 27 points himself in the first half to match Phoenix’s team total.

At halftime, Suns fans booed their team.

Suns getting booed out the building at home. Yikes pic.twitter.com/h4d4AqZ4Ju — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 16, 2022

The Suns completely deserved it. Their 27 points and 24 percent shooting were their lowest marks of the season for the first half.

What a pathetic showing by the Suns. They got run off their home floor in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals series and lost 123-90. They were the No. 1 seed and ended up getting stuffed by the Mavericks.

That was weak.