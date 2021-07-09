Video: Suns’ reaction to winning Game 2 of NBA Finals was perfect

If you saw the way the Phoenix Suns reacted after their Game 2 victory in the NBA Finals on Thursday night, you wouldn’t have thought they won.

The Suns beat the Milwaukee Bucks 118-108 to take a 2-0 series lead. They are two wins away from winning the championship, but they sure didn’t seem to show it afterwards. You barely saw any smiles, laughter or celebrating.

Quite possibly the most unenthusiastic winning team in the history of any leagues championship series pic.twitter.com/AoW4UOzyqK — Ryan Whitney (@ryanwhitney6) July 9, 2021

You have to love this if you’re a Suns fan. This is a team that knows they haven’t won anything yet, that knows the job isn’t done. They are still focused and have their game faces on. This is the kind of team that has the determination necessary to keep winning.

“Two more, we got a long way to go,” Chris Paul said in an interview on NBATV after the game.

Game 3 is on Sunday in Milwaukee.