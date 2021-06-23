Video: Swin Cash has hilarious reaction to Pelicans’ lottery pick

Swin Cash had a hilarious reaction to the New Orleans Pelicans’ draft result.

The NBA held its lottery on Tuesday night. Cash, the Vice President of Business Operations for the Pelicans, represented the team at the event.

When it was revealed that the Pelicans received the NO. 10 pick in the draft, Cash was disgusted. Take a look at this:

Swin Cash's reaction to the Pelicans getting the 10th pick loool pic.twitter.com/TzNPXGE0oe — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 23, 2021

That was classic.

New Orleans actually had a 60 percent chance of getting the No. 10 pick, so that’s probably what Cash should have expected.

The 2021 NBA Draft Lottery will take place tonight, airing on ESPN at 8:30 p.m. ET. Check out each team's odds for the drawings. pic.twitter.com/xug4XFPNhF — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) June 22, 2021

Still, it didn’t stop her from giving us a great moment.