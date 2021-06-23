 Skip to main content
Video: Swin Cash has hilarious reaction to Pelicans’ lottery pick

June 22, 2021
by Larry Brown

Swin Cash

Swin Cash had a hilarious reaction to the New Orleans Pelicans’ draft result.

The NBA held its lottery on Tuesday night. Cash, the Vice President of Business Operations for the Pelicans, represented the team at the event.

When it was revealed that the Pelicans received the NO. 10 pick in the draft, Cash was disgusted. Take a look at this:

That was classic.

New Orleans actually had a 60 percent chance of getting the No. 10 pick, so that’s probably what Cash should have expected.

Still, it didn’t stop her from giving us a great moment.

.

