 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, July 11, 2022

Video of Tacko Fall towering over Hall of Fame center goes viral

July 11, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Tacko Fall in goggles

Feb 21, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Boston Celtics center Tacko Fall (99) looks on during warm ups before the game against New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

This weekend’s Summer League action gave us the answer to the question that everybody wants to know — “What is a giant to a Tacko?”

A crazy video went viral of NBA big man Tacko Fall speaking with Hall of Fame center Dikembe Mutombo at Summer League in Las Vegas. Though both men are seven-footers, Fall towered right over Mutombo. Take a look.

Mutombo was listed at 7-foot-2 during his NBA playing career but may have shrunk a bit by now at 56 years old. Meanwhile, Fall, 26, stands 7-foot-6 and a very loud 7-foot-6 at that.

Another angle of the Summer League encounter showed Fall even having to bend down in order to speak with Mutombo.

Fall, who remains a free agent after spending last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers organization, still has a long way to go to catch up to Mutombo’s legendary NBA career. Mutombo was an eight-time All-Star and four-time Defensive Player of the Year, among other accolades. But when it comes to pure height, Fall definitely has Mutombo’s number. Now we just need to see a picture of Fall standing next to this fellow NBA mountain for comparison.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus