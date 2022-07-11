Video of Tacko Fall towering over Hall of Fame center goes viral

This weekend’s Summer League action gave us the answer to the question that everybody wants to know — “What is a giant to a Tacko?”

A crazy video went viral of NBA big man Tacko Fall speaking with Hall of Fame center Dikembe Mutombo at Summer League in Las Vegas. Though both men are seven-footers, Fall towered right over Mutombo. Take a look.

Tacko Fall really out here making Dikembe Mutombo look small 🤯👀 pic.twitter.com/A7m133fzHg — theScore (@theScore) July 11, 2022

Mutombo was listed at 7-foot-2 during his NBA playing career but may have shrunk a bit by now at 56 years old. Meanwhile, Fall, 26, stands 7-foot-6 and a very loud 7-foot-6 at that.

Another angle of the Summer League encounter showed Fall even having to bend down in order to speak with Mutombo.

Dikembe Mutombo is 7’ 2”

Tacko Fall is 7’ 6” Fall had to bend down to talk to Mutombo 😳 pic.twitter.com/RIHsaIIJyM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 10, 2022

Fall, who remains a free agent after spending last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers organization, still has a long way to go to catch up to Mutombo’s legendary NBA career. Mutombo was an eight-time All-Star and four-time Defensive Player of the Year, among other accolades. But when it comes to pure height, Fall definitely has Mutombo’s number. Now we just need to see a picture of Fall standing next to this fellow NBA mountain for comparison.