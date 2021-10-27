Twitter reacts to funny picture of Boban Marjanovic sitting in chair

A Boban Marjanovic-sized player needs something more than a regular-sized chair, but apparently somebody did not get the memo this week.

The Dallas Mavericks big man Marjanovic, who stands 7-foot-4, spoke with reporters after Tuesday’s win over the Houston Rockets while sitting in a very normal chair.

an average chair and boban pic.twitter.com/yA9VA0RIwb — tim cato (@tim_cato) October 27, 2021

Social media was quick to react to the funny picture. Here were some of the best tweets about it.

small chair and an average Boban imo https://t.co/Xv2VpocGHb — Sully Engels (@sullyengels) October 27, 2021

Me at my first grader’s parent/teacher conference: https://t.co/eghvHvr191 — Too Damn Old For This (@ThiccThrobinson) October 27, 2021

Watching your kids play with the box instead of the toy you got them. https://t.co/9hFsvuX8EA — BK (@brianmkirby) October 27, 2021

@mcuban can we get some giant chairs please — 2KOLSCH (@2KOLSCH) October 27, 2021

A normal human and Boban pic.twitter.com/RGgguyF6CZ — ŞAFAK ÖZCAN (@safakozcan89) October 27, 2021

In addition to Marjanovic, the Mavs also have 7-foot-3 Kristaps Porzingis, 7-foot-2 Moses Brown, and 7-foot-0 Willie Cauley-Stein on their roster. That means that buying some bigger chairs for the players to sit in might not be a bad investment for owner Mark Cuban.

Marjanovic, in particular, has a long history of making everything around him look tiny. Who can forget the picture of Marjanovic standing next to this celebrity?

Boban Marjanovic is hilarious and a fan-favorite. Now it’s time to get the Boban Marjanovic You Rang shirt that will make all your friends laugh. It’s great as a gift for yourself or a friend. You can buy it here:

Photo: Oct 23, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Dallas Mavericks center Boban Marjanovic (51) warms up before a game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports