Video: Trae Young twists ankle stepping on referee Sean Wright’s foot

Trae Young exited Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals briefly on Sunday after twisting it in an odd way.

Late in the third quarter of his Atlanta Hawks’ game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Young was breaking to go back on defense. As he stepped back, his right ankle landed on referee Sean Wright’s foot. Young twisted his right ankle in the process and had to head to the locker room.

Trae Young TWEAKS his ankle on the REF! #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/9irj006gTX — ZachTheMan (@Blazing_Shadow_) June 28, 2021

Young returned to the game with just under nine minutes remaining. He made a 3-pointer with around five minutes remaining to give his Hawks a temporary lead.

Despite his brief exit, Young still led his Hawks in minutes played during the game.