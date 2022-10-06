Video of unfortunate moment between Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons goes viral

Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons clearly still need some time to adjust to each other as teammates.

Video went viral this week of a rather unfortunate moment the two Brooklyn Nets stars had prior to Monday’s preseason contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons badly missed a shot attempt in warm-ups, and the ensuing carom struck an unsuspecting Irving in the head and face area. Take a look.

Ben Simmons' brick hits Kyrie's face. pic.twitter.com/iFbLRuhcbo — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) October 5, 2022

Ouch, hopefully Irving was covered there by brick insurance.

Monday’s game marked the very first time Irving and Simmons had gotten any sort of run on the court together. The former missed more than half of the NBA season last year because of his vaccination status, and the latter missed the entire season due to back and mental health issues.

Regardless though of having his skull potentially dented by Simmons’ errant miss, Irving still sounds pretty excited about playing alongside his fellow ex-No. 1 overall pick.