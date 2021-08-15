Video: Young fan goes nuts after LeBron James hooks him up with selfie

A young fan went nuts after LeBron James hooked him up with a selfie on Saturday night.

James and new teammate Russell Westbrook were watching their Los Angeles Lakers take on the Detroit Pistons in the NBA Summer League at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nev. The two decided to make an exit, but not before James hooked up a fan on his way out.

A young fan reached over to try and take a selfie with LeBron. James gave a pose for the camera, and the kid went nuts celebrating! The photo turned out pretty good too.

This kid at LVSL got a selfie with LeBron and when @Sedano interviewed him he'll be happy for the rest of his life, or at least a year pic.twitter.com/yJfEm17j9p — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) August 15, 2021

Just a little gesture like that can go a long way.

What a cool clip, what a great photo, and what a fun reaction.