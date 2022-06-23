Former NBA All-Star’s home was burglarized on Father’s Day

Vince Carter’s Atlanta home was burglarized on Sunday, and the former NBA player says a good amount of cash was taken during the theft.

According to an incident report, Sondi Carter, Vince Carter’s wife, told police officers that she heard “loud noises” in front of their home as she laid in bed with her twins sons. She then took her sons to hide in the bedroom closet once she heard the suspects enter the home.

According to the report, Sondi Carter called 911 while in the closet and sent a text to a neighbor patrol while on the phone with dispatch.

“Ms. Carter stated she could hear the unknown suspects come upstairs and rummage through their belongings in different rooms while she hid,” the report said.

The report also said that the suspects entered the Carter home via a window on the first level, which officers found broken in after arriving at the scene. Police recovered $16,100 on the ground in front of the home, which Vince Carter (referred to as “Ms. Carter’s husband” in the report) told police was a small portion of over $100,000 that was missing.

Two firearms were also recovered. One belonged to Carter, while the other may have belonged to the suspects.

Carter played in the NBA from 1998-2020. The former No. 5 overall pick made eight All-Star teams during his lengthy career. He played for eight different teams and concluded his career with the Atlanta Hawks.

H/T USA TODAY