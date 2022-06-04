Warriors assistant is frontrunner for opposing coaching job?

The Golden State Warriors just blew Game 1 of the Finals, but fortunately at least one member of their organization may be getting a W.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Friday that Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson has emerged as a frontrunner to become the next coach of the Charlotte Hornets. Charania adds that Atkinson is set to meet with the Hornets again next week, this time with owner Michael Jordan present.

The 55-year-old Atkinson has an impressive resume, including four seasons as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets from 2016 to 2020. After that, Atkinson became an assistant on an LA Clippers team that made the conference finals in 2021 and is now an assistant on a Warriors team that is in the Finals.

Thr Hornets, who went 43-39 this season but lost in the play-in tournament, currently have the NBA’s only head coaching vacancy. Atkinson’s primary competitor for the job appears to be this well-known ex-Coach of the Year.