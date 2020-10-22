Report: Warriors ‘blown away’ after Deni Avdija workout

Deni Avdija may not be one of the huge names in the 2020 NBA Draft, but it sounds like the Golden State Warriors think he might be the perfect fit for them at No. 2.

According to Ethan Strauss of The Athletic, the Warriors held a private workout in Atlanta on Thursday with Avdija, the 19-year-old Maccabi Tel Aviv standout. Strauss said the Warriors were impressed with Avdija’s workout, and were “blown away” after meeting with him in private.

The Warriors hold the No. 2 pick in the draft, and there is growing buzz that they may be gravitating toward the Israeli forward. As early as April, Avdija was named as a possible No. 2 pick. The fact that a contingent of staff, including coach Steve Kerr, went all the way to Atlanta to see him is another clear indication that their interest is real.

Advija is regarded as a talented playmaking wing with the potential to be an excellent shooter. With that profile, it’s no surprise that the Warriors seem to love him. He’s clearly a name to watch for their pick.