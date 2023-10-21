Warriors cut former Grizzlies star from roster

The Golden State Warriors cut two players from their roster on Friday night, including a former Memphis Grizzlies star.

The Warriors announced that they have cut Rudy Gay and Rodney McGruder. This takes them down to 16 players on the roster.

Warriors waive Rudy Gay & Rodney McGruder: pic.twitter.com/N8phe2eHV8 — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) October 21, 2023

Golden State apparently is planning to begin the season with 13 players on standard deals.

The Golden State Warriors are releasing Rudy Gay and Rodney McGruder, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. This trims Warriors’ standard deals to 13 players, giving extra roster/financial flexibility, and they will add the 14th spot within first two weeks of season. pic.twitter.com/tWRPSrFpYH — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 21, 2023

Of the Warriors’ 16 players, Jerome Robinson, Usman Garuba and Lester Quiñones are on two-way contracts.

Gay, who turned 37 in August, was hoping to grab a roster spot with Golden State entering his 18th NBA season. He averaged just 5.2 points in 14.6 minutes per game with the Utah Jazz last season.

Gay averaged more than 20 points per game four times during his career, but those days are clearly behind him.