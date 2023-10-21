 Skip to main content
Warriors cut former Grizzlies star from roster

October 21, 2023
by Larry Brown
Rudy Gay on the court

Dec 23, 2020; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Rudy Gay (22) during the game at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors cut two players from their roster on Friday night, including a former Memphis Grizzlies star.

The Warriors announced that they have cut Rudy Gay and Rodney McGruder. This takes them down to 16 players on the roster.

Golden State apparently is planning to begin the season with 13 players on standard deals.

Of the Warriors’ 16 players, Jerome Robinson, Usman Garuba and Lester Quiñones are on two-way contracts.

Gay, who turned 37 in August, was hoping to grab a roster spot with Golden State entering his 18th NBA season. He averaged just 5.2 points in 14.6 minutes per game with the Utah Jazz last season.

Gay averaged more than 20 points per game four times during his career, but those days are clearly behind him.

