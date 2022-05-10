 Skip to main content
Warriors fans let Dillon Brooks hear it with boos in Game 4

May 9, 2022
by Larry Brown
Dillon Brooks warming up

May 26, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) warms up before the game against the Utah Jazz in game two of the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Dillon Brooks on Monday made his return to the Memphis Grizzlies-Golden State Warriors series, and Warriors fans let him hear it.

Brooks was booed heavily during team introductions before Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals series.

He was also booed heavily by Warriors fans at Chase Arena upon touching the ball early in the game.

Brooks was ejected in the first minutes of Game 2 of the series for a hard foul on Gary Payton II. Brooks was called for a Flagrant 2 foul and later suspended for Game 3. Payton suffered a fractured elbow on the play.

Brooks’ behavior made him an infamous character among Warriors fans. His heel status may have also gotten in his head.

Brooks airballed his first shot attempt:

That set the tone for Brooks, who continued to fare poorly. The Grizzlies guard shot an awful 5/19 for just 12 points. He has shot 8/35 (22.8 percent) from the field this series.

Being booed as a villain probably isn’t helping Brooks’ confidence.

