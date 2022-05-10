Warriors fans let Dillon Brooks hear it with boos in Game 4

Dillon Brooks on Monday made his return to the Memphis Grizzlies-Golden State Warriors series, and Warriors fans let him hear it.

Brooks was booed heavily during team introductions before Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals series.

Warriors fans greet Dillon Brooks with loud boos pic.twitter.com/CvUjWClvjb — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) May 10, 2022

He was also booed heavily by Warriors fans at Chase Arena upon touching the ball early in the game.

Dillon Brooks is getting booed every. single. time. he touches the ball. — Melissa Rohlin (@melissarohlin) May 10, 2022

Brooks was ejected in the first minutes of Game 2 of the series for a hard foul on Gary Payton II. Brooks was called for a Flagrant 2 foul and later suspended for Game 3. Payton suffered a fractured elbow on the play.

Brooks’ behavior made him an infamous character among Warriors fans. His heel status may have also gotten in his head.

Brooks airballed his first shot attempt:

Dillon Brooks missed everything on his first shot attempt 😅 pic.twitter.com/uNIo2LFNxj — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 10, 2022

That set the tone for Brooks, who continued to fare poorly. The Grizzlies guard shot an awful 5/19 for just 12 points. He has shot 8/35 (22.8 percent) from the field this series.

Being booed as a villain probably isn’t helping Brooks’ confidence.