Warriors frustrated with Andrew Wiggins over his conditioning?

Andrew Wiggins may be reverting back to Minnesota Wiggins.

ESPN’s Kendra Andrews reported on Tuesday that there is a certain level of frustration within the Golden State Warriors over Wiggins’ conditioning this season. Wiggins reportedly didn’t take the time necessary to get into shape over the summer, and his subpar physical shape has annoyed some in the Warriors organization.

The ex-top overall pick Wiggins is definitely not at the top of his game right now to put it lightly. He is having his worst season ever with 11.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game (all career lows). Wiggins is also shooting a Westbrook-esque 25.5 percent from distance, and his defense has slipped considerably (a career-worst 118.5 defensive rating this year, per NBA.com).

Wiggins does deserve some slack since he missed significant time towards the end of last season due to a family member’s serious health issue, which led to him falling out of shape. But work ethic concerns have dogged the ex-All-Star Wiggins throughout his career. Now that he has won an NBA title with the Warriors and received a new $109 million contract from them, many might wonder what kind of motivation he has left.