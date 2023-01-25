Warriors GM Bob Myers could leave for 1 rival team?

While general manager Bob Myers has been synonymous with the Golden State Warriors’ dynasty, there seems to be a chance that he could soon be working for a rival franchise.

The Athletic reported on Myers’ future in a lengthy feature that was published on Wednesday. The article notes that Myers’ contract with the Warriors expires in July and that, with extension talks not currently going anywhere, many around Myers are wondering if he will leave Golden State.

Additionally, The Athletic reports that front office circles are focusing on the LA Clippers, the Warriors’ Pacific Division rivals, as a potential destination for Myers. The Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns, and New York Knicks are also worth monitoring as possibilities, as is the possibility that Myers pursues opportunities outside of basketball, The Athletic adds.

The Athletic feature takes a deep dive into Myers’ history with the Warriors as well as their current situation of uncertainty with one another. You can read the piece in full here.

Myers, 47, joined the Warriors as their assistant general manager in 2011 and was promoted to the GM job just one year later. He has been arguably the most successful NBA executive of the last decade or so, serving as the architect of four different NBA championship teams as well as another two teams that won the Western Conference. But the Warriors are a sub-.500 team this year (23-24), are being hamstrung by a sky-high luxury tax bill, and could be looking a lot different as soon as this summer.

The Clippers would be a very interesting landing spot for Myers. They have a spend-happy owner in Steve Ballmer as well as a front office figure in Jerry West whom Myers used to work with in Golden State. Myers also has deep ties to the Southern California area. He attended UCLA for college and later went to Loyola Law School, which is located in downtown Los Angeles just blocks away from the Clippers’ arena (though the Clippers will be moving to a new arena of their own in Inglewood for the 2024-25 season and beyond).

A few years ago, it was rumored that Myers could be leaving the Warriors for a different Pacific Division rival. While nothing ultimately came of those rumors, a split feels like a much greater possibility this time around.