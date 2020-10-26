Report: Warriors have interest in Jeremy Lin

Linsanity may be returning to the NBA next season.

According to Chinese site Weixin via HoopsHype, the Golden State Warriors have interest in Jeremy Lin. The report states that the Warriors have already expressed interest in the veteran guard, and that the team’s core players like his style of play.

The Brooklyn Nets are also listed as a possible destination for Lin. He spent two years with the franchise from 2016 to 2018.

Lin actually makes sense for the Warriors. The team has Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, but is significantly lacking in guard depth. Lin would be able to provide that. The Warriors will also be expecting to return to contention next year, which should also appeal to Lin.

The 32-year-old guard last played in the NBA in 2019. He struggled to find interest in the NBA, which weighed heavily on him. He spent last season playing for China’s Beijing Ducks, but seems to be eyeing a return to the United States next year.