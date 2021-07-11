Cavs could package Kevin Love, Collin Sexton together in trade?

If the Cleveland Cavaliers finally want to close the book on the Kevin Love era, they may have to attach one of their top young assets to make it happen.

Cavs beat writer Jason Lloyd of The Athletic wrote this weekend that it might make sense for Cleveland to package Love and Collin Sexton together in a trade this offseason. Lloyd notes that the 22-year-old Sexton is “very available.”

Love, 32, is already drawing some interest as a potential buyout candidate. But he still has two years and $60.2 million left on his contract, making a buyout more cumbersome. As for Sexton, we recently heard that the Cavs are shopping him. His value may be at a peak after he averaged a team-high 24.3 points per game this season. Cleveland also holds the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft, putting them in the mix for a dynamic guard like Jalen Green or Jalen Suggs.

It would be pretty funny though for Love to finally leave Cleveland and still be teammates with Sexton. After all, the two have not always gotten along.