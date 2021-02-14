Warriors gave Kevin Durant a tribute video ahead of Nets matchup

The Golden State Warriors played a tribute video for Kevin Durant prior to Saturday night’s game.

Durant left the Warriors after the 2019 season and decided to sign with the Brooklyn Nets as a free agent. He missed all of last season while recovering from his torn Achilles tendon but is back and looking good this season for the Nets.

In three seasons with Golden State, Durant won two championships and was named NBA Finals MVP both years. The team made the NBA Finals in 2019 but Durant got injured and they lost to Toronto.

Here is the video, which includes some nice quotes from Steve Kerr.

Durant, 32, is averaging 29.5 points per game, which is his highest mark since winning the scoring title in the 2013-2014 season.