Warriors land ex-NCAA Tournament hero

The Golden State Warriors are adding another champion to their roster after winning a championship themselves.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Friday that the Warriors have agreed to a two-year, $9.3 million contract with free agent guard Donte DiVincenzo. The deal comes with a player option in the second year.

DiVincenzo, 25, averaged 9.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game this past season between the Sacramento Kings and Milwaukee Bucks. He is famous for being part of two NCAA title-winning teams at Villanova in 2016 and 2018, including as the Final Four Most Outstanding Player during the latter run. DiVincenzo also won an NBA title with the Bucks in 2021.

The former first-rounder DiVincenzo is a defense and hustle player who gets plenty of rebounds for his size (6-foot-5) and can drop in a three every now and then as well. He is a nifty pickup for the defending champion Warriors, especially after they lost this player in free agency just hours prior.