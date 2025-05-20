Warriors linked to NBA champion point guard

The Golden State Warriors could be in the market for a new star player this summer as they look to contend for another championship with their aging roster, and one member of the media thinks Boston Celtics point guard Derrick White is a name to watch.

During a recent episode of the “The Zach Lowe Show,” Logan Murdock of The Ringer suggested that the Warriors could inquire about the availability of White. Murdock believes White is the type of player who would fit well in Golden State.

“Another guy that I think you should look at for the Warriors going forward is Derrick White, a guy like that,” Murdock said. “I think that’s something that the Warriors are looking at right now because Boston is expected in league circles to have some sort of fire sale or some sort of reset. … That’s somebody that you should look at as well, just somebody that can play defense and also, like, settle everybody down.”

Logan Murdock on the Zach Lowe show saying to keep an eye on Derrick White for the Warriors.



If the Cs get a Mikal Bridges type offer for Derrick then MAYBE they move him. I personally think they keep him. And the Warriors don’t have that type of package imo. pic.twitter.com/XeIF3lSh1I — Jake Issenberg (@jakeissenberg) May 17, 2025

The Celtics are expected to at least explore the possibility of making a significant move or two this offseason. Jayson Tatum suffered a devastating injury in the playoffs and could miss the entire 2025-26 season. Boston is also projected to be well over the luxury tax.

White signed a 4-year, $125.9 million extension last offseason and is the type of player who would draw significant interest. He’s an above-average defender and three-point shooter who averaged a career-high 16.4 points per game this past season.

Stephen Curry is 37. Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler are both 35. Butler has made his feelings on the Warriors very clear heading into the offseason.

There are a number of potential pathways Golden State could take this summer if they want to gear up for another championship run. Some have even speculated that they could go after a much bigger star player.