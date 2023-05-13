 Skip to main content
Everyone asked the same question after Warriors lost to the Lakers

May 12, 2023
by Larry Brown
Steph Curry in his Warriors uniform

Mar 5, 2020; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first quarter of the game against the Toronto Raptors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone was asking the same question after the Golden State Warriors lost on Friday night.

The Warriors lost 122-101 to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals to lose the series in six games. This is a Warriors team that won the championship last season but has an aging core of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

The playoff loss to the Lakers left everyone asking the same question: Are the Warriors done?

This was the first time this Warriors group lost a playoff series in the Western Conference under Steve Kerr, which led to the questions.

Green is a free agent, but the team likely will retain him.

Green himself answered the question everyone had in mind without blinking.

“We’re not done yet. We’ll be back next year,” Green said.

The Western Conference is loaded with talent and very balanced. The Warriors will likely be back, but their path to winning a championship will continue to be tough.

Golden State WarriorsNBA playoffs 2023
