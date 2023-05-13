Everyone asked the same question after Warriors lost to the Lakers

Everyone was asking the same question after the Golden State Warriors lost on Friday night.

The Warriors lost 122-101 to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals to lose the series in six games. This is a Warriors team that won the championship last season but has an aging core of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

The playoff loss to the Lakers left everyone asking the same question: Are the Warriors done?

End of an era? pic.twitter.com/LitIJW47st — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 13, 2023

This was the first time this Warriors group lost a playoff series in the Western Conference under Steve Kerr, which led to the questions.

This is the first time in the Steve Kerr era the Warriors have lost a West playoff series. They were 19-0 in previous conference playoff series. This also snaps an NBA record streak of 28 straight playoff series with a road win for the Warriors. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 13, 2023

Green is a free agent, but the team likely will retain him.

Green himself answered the question everyone had in mind without blinking.

Warriors’ Draymond Green: “We’re not done yet. We’ll be back next year.” — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) May 13, 2023

“We’re not done yet. We’ll be back next year,” Green said.

The Western Conference is loaded with talent and very balanced. The Warriors will likely be back, but their path to winning a championship will continue to be tough.