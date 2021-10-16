Warriors make surprising decision on final roster spot

The Golden State Warriors made a surprising decision concerning their final roster spot.

Golden State decided to keep their final roster spot empty. Following their final preseason game, they waived four players who were competing the final spot: Avery Bradley, Gary Payton II, Michael Mulder and Jordan Bell.

Bradley and Payton were the two players they gave the strongest consideration to keeping.

Surprise! The Warriors decide to keep their 15th roster spot open — for now — by waiving two players they strongly weighed keeping: Avery Bradley and Gary Payton II. Michael Mulder and Jordan Bell were also waived after Golden State's preseason finale. https://t.co/tQ4lrfhWFE — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 16, 2021

Warriors reporter Anthony Slater says the Warriors are considering bringing back Payton.

Warriors have also waived Gary Payton II. The 15th spot is currently vacant. But Steve Kerr said there will be "discussions" in the coming days about the vacancy. I'm hearing that there is a possibility of bringing Payton back, once the process plays out. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 16, 2021

Golden State will have flexibility now with the final spot. They will be able to add a player based on what they feel they need once the season begins.

Golden State went 5-0 in the preseason, which could be a good sign entering the regular season.