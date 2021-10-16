 Skip to main content
Friday, October 15, 2021

Warriors make surprising decision on final roster spot

October 15, 2021
by Larry Brown

Avery Bradley

The Golden State Warriors made a surprising decision concerning their final roster spot.

Golden State decided to keep their final roster spot empty. Following their final preseason game, they waived four players who were competing the final spot: Avery Bradley, Gary Payton II, Michael Mulder and Jordan Bell.

Bradley and Payton were the two players they gave the strongest consideration to keeping.

Warriors reporter Anthony Slater says the Warriors are considering bringing back Payton.

Golden State will have flexibility now with the final spot. They will be able to add a player based on what they feel they need once the season begins.

Golden State went 5-0 in the preseason, which could be a good sign entering the regular season.

