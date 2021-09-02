Report: Warriors not making any effort to trade for Ben Simmons

The Golden State Warriors have been linked to Ben Simmons, but it would appear their interest in the former first overall pick has been overstated.

The Warriors have not had any significant internal discussions about trading for Simmons, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic. Not surprisingly, one of the biggest reasons for that is the Philadelphia 76ers’ asking price.

President of basketball operations Daryl Morey reportedly reached out to the Warriors before the NBA Draft and proposed a trade of Simmons for a package that includes Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman, the No. 7 and No. 14 picks, and two future first-round picks. The Warriors never even entertained the offer.

A report earlier this summer claimed the Warriors were exploring the idea of using Wiseman — the No. 2 overall pick in last year’s draft — as trade bait in a potential deal for a star. Slater does not see that happening, as Warriors owner Joe Lacob is high on Wiseman and genuinely believes he will be a franchise cornerstone.

Simmons informed the Sixers recently that he wants out of Philly and has no intention of showing up to training camp. The desire for a divorce is mutual, but teams have balked at Philadelphia’s asking price.

The Warriors are said to be among the teams Simmons would like to play for. Though, there is also reason to believe he doesn’t really care where he ends up.