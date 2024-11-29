Warriors reportedly out on 1 All-Star trade target

At a solid 12-6 on the season, the Golden State Warriors apparently do not intend to rock the boat.

Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein reported to his Substack on Friday that the Warriors do not have much interest at the moment in a trade for Chicago Bulls All-Star guard Zach LaVine. Stein notes that Golden State previously weighed a LaVine pursuit internally, but their interest apparently seems to have cooled.

LaVine, an 11-year NBA veteran and two-time All-Star, is still only 29 years old and remains a very gifted pure scorer (averaging 21.6 points per contest this season on a career-high 51.0 percent from the field). But the perpetually mediocre Bulls have been attempting to trade him for years now, which is a difficult task given that he is still under contract through 2027 at over $43 million per year.

The Warriors lost Klay Thompson in the offseason and also recently lost a key guard addition to a season-ending injury. But at third in the West at the moment with the NBA’s fourth-ranked defense, it does not look like Golden State will shake things up by trying to add LaVine and his bloated contract.