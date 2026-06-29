Report: Warriors are trying to pair LeBron James with 1 of his former co-stars

The Golden State Warriors are trying to sweeten their pitch to LeBron James .

Golden State is attempting to trade for Washington Wizards big man Anthony Davis , Kevin O’Connor of Yahoo! Sports reported on Sunday. The Warriors would then be looking to sign James in free agency and hoping that Davis’ presence would be able to successfully lure him.

O’Connor does add though that trading for Davis would require the inclusion of Jimmy Butler in the deal for salary-matching purposes. You can read O’Connor’s full report on the situation here.

Davis, 33, has yet to play in a single game for Washington ever since arriving in a trade with the Dallas Mavericks last February. The Wizards are rebuilding (especially with No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa now serving as their new franchise centerpiece), and Davis has already been linked to other notable teams in recent trade rumors.

James, 41, obviously used to be co-stars with Davis on the Los Angeles Lakers . The two played together in L.A. from 2019-25 and won the 2020 NBA championship together in the Orlando, Fla. bubble.

The Warriors are limited in what they will be able to offer financially to James (with one modest reported offer surfacing earlier this month). But it appears that they are banking on being able to offer James the chance to compete for one last championship on an Olympics-esque fever dream alongside Davis, Steph Curry, and Draymond Green under head coach Steve Kerr.