Anthony Davis is being linked to 1 team in trade rumors

The well may not be dry just yet for Anthony Davis .

The Portland Trail Blazers would be “waiting with open arms” to trade for the Washington Wizards star big man Davis, NBA writer Jake Fischer reported Monday in a Bleacher Report feature. Fischer notes that it is “plausible” that the Wizards could indeed be sending Davis packing this offseason.

Davis, the 10-time NBA All-Star, was surprisingly sent by the Dallas Mavericks to the rebuilding Wizards in a trade last February. But he failed to play in even a single game for Washington due to a hand injury and now appears to be all but publicly pressuring the Wizards to trade him again.

Contract-wise, Davis is owed $58.5 million next season and has a $62.8 million player option for 2027-28. He becomes eligible for a new contract extension in August and is now reportedly seeking the max on any new deal.

That might not be feasible for any team to hand out to Davis, let alone the Wizards. Washington just committed a sizable amount of money to their star point guard Trae Young earlier in the day on Monday , and now they need to continue developing their young core around Young (instead of shooting themselves in the foot by maxing out an injury-prone Davis at 33 years old).

As for the Blazers, they earned a surprise playoff berth this year at 42-40 but were still largely held back by a lack of reliable size. Robert Williams III is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and now it sounds like Portland would be willing to roll the dice on Davis as a high-risk, high-reward frontcourt partner to 22-year-old shot blocker Donovan Clingan .