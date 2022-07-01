Warriors retaining key championship piece

The Golden State Warriors are gearing up nicely for their title defense.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Friday that Warriors big man Kevon Looney has agreed to re-sign with the team on a three-year, $25.5 million contract. Looney was an unrestricted free agent but is now set to return to Golden State less than 24 hours into free agency.

The 26-year-old Looney was an indispensable part of the Warriors’ 2022 championship run. He played in all 82 regular season games and led the team in both rebounding and field goal percentage during the postseason. Looney was also Golden State’s most effective interior defender and kept their offense humming with smart screening and dribble-handoff actions.

Since being drafted by the Warriors in 2015, Looney has now been a part of five Finals appearances and three title victories for the team. For Golden State to retain him on less than $9 million per year is a definite triumph. That said, they did just lose another key contributor in free agency too.