Warriors may have return date in mind for Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson’s return to the Golden State Warriors is likely to come within the next two weeks or so, and one date may be sticking out on the calendar.

Thompson was recalled from the G League this week and is working on ramping up his conditioning to get into game shape. The Warriors want him to return during a home game, ruling out a return on Christmas, as the team has a road game against the Phoenix Suns.

That would leave Dec. 20 or Dec. 23, but according to Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Thompson could return on Dec. 28 when the Warriors host the Denver Nuggets.

The Warriors do not plan for Klay Thompson to debut on either Dec. 20 or Dec. 23 home games, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. Thompson won't come back on Christmas. So earliest possible return would be Dec. 28 — with Thompson ramping up conditioning over next couple weeks. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 16, 2021

This would more or less line up with the timeline Thompson himself offered earlier this month.

The Warriors are in no rush as Thompson works his way back from the torn ACL and subsequent Achilles tear he suffered. There hasn’t been any indication of any setbacks in his rehab, and he’s in the home stretch now.

