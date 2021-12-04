Klay Thompson reveals when he expects to return

Klay Thompson’s return date is starting to feel like an album release with how much uncertainty is surrounding it. But Thompson himself is now offering some clarity on the situation.

The injured Golden State Warriors star revealed in an Instagram Live session on Friday when he expects to return to the court for the team.

“In the next few weeks, maybe a month,” said Thompson, per Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated.

There has been plenty of speculation about when the five-time All-Star will make his much-awaited return. We have heard Christmas Day, January, and other conflicting dates. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr even added to the confusion by disputing a recent report about Thompson’s progress.

Regardless, video has emerged this week of Thompson looking good in team scrimmages and even getting up shots in full uniform before games. These would seem to suggest that his return date is indeed not too far off.

It helps that the Warriors have been an elite team this season, even without Thompson. They are 18-3, which is the second-best record in the NBA. That gives Golden State the luxury of bringing Thompson along slowly to ensure that he has his conditioning back before taking the court. But there are still plenty of reasons why Thompson may be itching to return as soon as he can.

