Warriors looking to acquire star player to pair with Steph Curry

The Golden State Warriors think they have a shot at making another playoff run this season, but the team is determined to get Steph Curry some serious help.

In an appearance on “NBA Today” Friday, Shams Charania of ESPN said the Warriors are pursuing a “star” in the trade market to try to play off Curry. Charania pointed out that the Warriors were interested in both Paul George and Lauri Markkanen in the offseason, and the inclination to add another big name has not gone away.

“I’m told that the Warriors are on the real hunt for a star — a playmaker, a scorer alongside Stephen Curry,” Charania said. “Think back to the summer when they pursued Lauri Markkanen with the Utah Jazz. They made a pitch for Paul George as a free agent with the Clippers. The debate with the Warriors and teams that look into that situation is, for them, are they going to find that externally outside of this roster currently, or will it be in house with a player like Jonathan Kuminga?”

It is not entirely clear what kind of star player the Warriors might find on the market, and how much they would be willing to give up to get him. There is one obvious name that is available, but right now, the team does not appear to be seriously interested.

Kuminga is the big question. He has flashed star potential and is fresh off a 33-point performance, but he has no long-term contract and has been the subject of trade rumors himself. His status as a restricted free agent throws a bit of a wrench into Golden State’s plans, and they will want to get that squared away.