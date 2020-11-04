Wendell Carter Jr. backtracks after being caught shooting his shot at rapper Justina Valentine

Wendell Carter Jr. is trying to claim he was hacked after being called out on Twitter for shooting his shot with rapper Justina Valentine.

Carter’s Twitter account tweeted in response to a tweet from Valentine. His Twitter account sent three tweets at Valentine asking her to “check dm.” “DM” is short for “direct message,” implying that Carter sent her a private message.

Wendell Carter Jr. is starving pic.twitter.com/yuWYEtHFRp — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 3, 2020

After being called out for shooting his shot at Valentine, Carter responded. The Chicago Bulls big man claimed he was not responsible for the tweets and that he was hacked.

That was not me tweeting these last couple days. I apologize for that ! — Wendell Carter Jr (@wendellcarter34) November 3, 2020

Don’t do too much I was hacked … relax 😕 https://t.co/K5jhMPCZ0K — Wendell Carter Jr (@wendellcarter34) November 3, 2020

Carter added another comment.

“Look man , no disrespect to anyone but come on now … it’s a little excessive what was going on on my Twitter. I’m not begging no man nor woman to check they dm Man . How about y’all pay attention to this election,” he wrote.

Carter tweets in frequently, so the tweets were somewhat unusual for his account. Maybe he was … actually hacked? Maybe not.

The 21-year-old averaged 11.3 points and 9.4 rebounds last season for the Bulls. He was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2018 draft. Maybe he’s taking his lessons on how to shoot your shot from another NBA big man.

Photo: TonyTheTiger/Wikimedia via cc-by-sa 4.0