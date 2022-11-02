 Skip to main content
#pounditWednesday, November 2, 2022

Western Conference team interested in Ben Simmons trade?

November 2, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Ben Simmons with a shirt on

Jan 30, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) talks to fans before a game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Simmons’ trade value is down in the netherworld right now, but one Western Conference team may not be fazed.

Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports this week that the Brooklyn Nets were in “cursory” talks with one Western team about a potential trade that would get Brooklyn a veteran shooter. While it is not clear if talks advanced any further, Simmons’ name came up in the trade discussions, Begley adds.

The report did not specifically mention which Western Conference team engaged with the Nets. But the list of veteran shooters in the West who are on expiring contracts includes D’Angelo Russell (Minnesota), Malik Beasley (Utah), Christian Wood (Dallas), and Reggie Jackson (LA Clippers).

As for Simmons, his trade value is beyond negative right now. His passive play is leading to concerning theories, and he is only in Year 3 of a five-year, $177.2 million albatross contract (further complicating the possibility of a trade). But it would only require one team to take Simmons off Brooklyn’s hands, and there appears to be at least some sort of interest there.

Article Tags

Ben Simmons
