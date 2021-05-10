LeBron James’ ankle injury not going to get a lot better?

The Los Angeles Lakers may have some serious issues this postseason.

LeBron James has missed four straight games due to a right ankle injury that previously caused him to miss 20 games. The playoffs are nearing (May 22), and James probably will not be 100 percent healthy by then.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that James’ injury is “not going to get a lot better.” He added that James will have to “play with discomfort” in the postseason.

“The concern for the Lakers right now, that right ankle of LeBron James that kept him out for six weeks, has put him out again,” Woj reported Saturday. “This is not going to get a lot better. He’s going to have to play with discomfort in the postseason. It’s not going to be until the summer. So there’s an even greater load on Anthony Davis here. But the question still remains of how effective LeBron James can be. When he was back those two games last week, he had difficulty exploding off that ankle and making hard cuts.”

The Lakers still had a nice win over Phoenix on Sunday despite not having James. They beat the Suns 123-110, getting 42 points from Anthony Davis. Davis is going to have to carry the team, which he seems ready to do.