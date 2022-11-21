Wild fact about Sacramento Kings goes viral amid unlikely winning streak

The Sacramento Kings are in some pretty uncharted waters right now — playing winning basketball.

Sacramento earned their sixth straight victory on Sunday with a 137-129 win over the Detroit Pistons. The Kings now sit at an unlikely 9-6 on the season, which has them second in the formidable Pacific Division (just half a game back of the Phoenix Suns).

ClutchPoints shared a wild fact about the Kings amid their streak. The last time Sacramento won six consecutive games was in Jan. 2005 … with a starting lineup of Mike Bibby, Cuttino Mobley, Peja Stojakovic, Chris Webber, and Brad Miller.

The Kings have a 6-game winning streak for the first time since January 2005. Their starting 5 in that win? Mike Bibby/Cuttino Mobley/Peja Stojakovic/Chris Webber/Brad Miller. pic.twitter.com/NTo0kaienP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 21, 2022

All of the above-mentioned players are now in their mid-to-late 40s, and none have played in the NBA for more than a decade. Now the Kings are finally recreating some of the magic of that 2004-05 team, only this time with a rotation comprised primarily of players who are 25 or younger.

Sacramento has been juiced up this season by an exciting run-and-gun offense under new head coach Mike Brown. They are averaging a blistering 121.4 points per contest (tops in the NBA) and trail only the league-leading Boston Celtics by way of offensive efficiency. The Kings are also splintering many of their opponents right now, which has to feel phenomenal for a franchise that has seen so much losing over the last decade-and-a-half.