 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, November 21, 2022

Wild fact about Sacramento Kings goes viral amid unlikely winning streak

November 21, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Read
De'Aaron Fox in warmups

Mar 7, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) warms up before the game against the New York Knicks at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings are in some pretty uncharted waters right now — playing winning basketball.

Sacramento earned their sixth straight victory on Sunday with a 137-129 win over the Detroit Pistons. The Kings now sit at an unlikely 9-6 on the season, which has them second in the formidable Pacific Division (just half a game back of the Phoenix Suns).

ClutchPoints shared a wild fact about the Kings amid their streak. The last time Sacramento won six consecutive games was in Jan. 2005 … with a starting lineup of Mike Bibby, Cuttino Mobley, Peja Stojakovic, Chris Webber, and Brad Miller.

All of the above-mentioned players are now in their mid-to-late 40s, and none have played in the NBA for more than a decade. Now the Kings are finally recreating some of the magic of that 2004-05 team, only this time with a rotation comprised primarily of players who are 25 or younger.

Sacramento has been juiced up this season by an exciting run-and-gun offense under new head coach Mike Brown. They are averaging a blistering 121.4 points per contest (tops in the NBA) and trail only the league-leading Boston Celtics by way of offensive efficiency. The Kings are also splintering many of their opponents right now, which has to feel phenomenal for a franchise that has seen so much losing over the last decade-and-a-half.

Article Tags

Sacramento Kings
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus