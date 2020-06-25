Mavericks’ Willie Cauley-Stein will sit out resumed NBA season

The Dallas Mavericks made a much-needed addition to their frontcourt when they acquired Willie Cauley-Stein in a trade with the Golden State Warriors earlier this year, but the center will not be helping the team fight for a championship in Orlando.

Cauley-Stein has decided to sit out the resumption of the NBA season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. He and his partner are expecting a baby next month.

Mavericks center Willie Cauley-Stein has decided to sit out the resumed NBA season, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Cauley-Stein and his partner are expecting a newborn child in July. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 25, 2020

Cauley-Stein averaged 7.9 points and 6.2 rebounds in 14 games with the Mavericks. He has a player option worth $2.28 million for next season, so he could remain with Dallas.

The Mavericks are currently the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference, and they have a seven-game lead over the No. 8 seed Memphis Grizzlies. Barring a complete disaster, they’re going to make the playoffs. Not having Cauley-Stein could be very problematic for them.